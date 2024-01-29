Residents Flee Asaba Community Over Alleged Invasion By Arewa Boys

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some residents living in the Bonsaac area of Asaba, Oshimili South Local Council of Delta State have fled, following an alleged invasion of the community by a group known as Arewa boys.

The Guardian learnt that a few others remaining now live in fear over the group’s alleged harassment and threat to life and property. According to community sources, trouble started when the group tried to constitute a vigilance body, but some members of the community resisted, saying the boys’ activities were suspicious and would serve no good.

It was learnt that Bonsaac’s vigilante group had, following intelligence, accosted some of the boys, who were said to be terrorising the community at night with motorcycles. Upon sighting the Bonsaac team, the boys escaped, leaving one of their members, who was arrested alongside his motorcycle.

Few hours after the arrest, it was learnt that the boys mobilised themselves and invaded the residence of Bonsaac’s vigilante commander, Israel Nwebo, and ordered him to produce the seized motorcycle or face consequences.

Sensing danger, the commander quickly notified the Bonsaac vigilante chairman, Francis Isioma Okolo, who, in turn, called for reinforcement through the general commandant, Tony Olisa.

The Guardian learnt that Olisa reached out to the B-Division Police Station, and the state police headquarters for protection. However, before the arrival of the security personnel, the boys had reportedly gained entrance into the apartment of the commandant, carted away his belongings, and set fire to the premises. He escaped by the whiskers.

When contacted, the State Police Commissioner, Wale Abass, who was in Abuja, directed all enquiries to the spokesperson, Bright Edafe. Edafe, however, said he had not been officially informed.

The Guardian-Nigeria

