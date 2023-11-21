Residents Flee As Herdsmen Besiege Ukwuani  Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Amoji in Onicha-Ukwuani in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, are fleeing the community in droves following alleged invasion by suspected herdsmen.

Locals said herders have taken over the agrarian community, using herds of cattle to destroy farmlands and graze on crops.

According to local sources, the people are now fleeing for fear of being attacked by the herders, who they alleged, also bear arms.

Youth President of the community, Mr. Chinedu Osokam who spoke on Monday called on the state government and security agencies to come to their aid by vacating the herdsmen from the community.

“We the Amoji Community people do not have any means of income, we only depend of farming, and the Fulani are bringing their cows to graze our farms produce.

“They left the community some years ago and they came back last week, destroyed many farmlands and left. They came back four days ago and continued the destruction,” the youth leader said.

On his part, coordinator of Delta State Livestock Management Committee, (DLSMC) in Delta North, Mr. Matthew Ujene said the herders had terrorised the community some years.

Ujene said: “They came for an attack in 2021 and they left. Now, they are back again. We are calling on the state government to put in more efforts so that the anti-open grazing law can be implemented effectively.”

Sun News Online

