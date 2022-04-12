1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Apr 12th, 2022

Residents Flee As Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Urhobo Community

LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A gas pipeline explosion has been reported in Mosogar, along the Warri/Benin Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The explosion, which reportedly shook buildings in the community, was said to have occurred from a leaking gas pipeline, according to local sources.

Many residents whose houses are not far from the pipeline reportedly abandoned their homes late Monday evening for fear of a fire outbreak.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the gas pipeline exploded as a result of leakage.

‘They said it is not vandalisation. They said it’s pipeline leakage that caused it,’ he stated.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close