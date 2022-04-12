Residents Flee As Gas Pipeline Explosion Rocks Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A gas pipeline explosion has been reported in Mosogar, along the Warri/Benin Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The explosion, which reportedly shook buildings in the community, was said to have occurred from a leaking gas pipeline, according to local sources.

Many residents whose houses are not far from the pipeline reportedly abandoned their homes late Monday evening for fear of a fire outbreak.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the gas pipeline exploded as a result of leakage.

‘They said it is not vandalisation. They said it’s pipeline leakage that caused it,’ he stated.