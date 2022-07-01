Resident Cry Out For Help As Flood Takes Over Popular Warri Junction

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Several hours after rainfall, a section of the popular Enerhen Junction, Effurun Uvwie Local Government Area was flooded with water.

The affected section was the commercial tricycle (keke) Park down to the nearby pavilion.

The continued rainfall in the area has increased the volume of water at the said section of Enerhen Junction at the time of filing this report.

The deplorable state of the said section of the road impeded vehicular moments.

Road users, particularly keke riders have expressed displeasure over the flooded section of road.

One of them, Marcus Ojaikre, complained that the flood had adversely affected their keke riding business.

He stated that patronage was low as he complained that passengers avoided the park.

“It is not even convenient for us (keke riders) to park inside this swimming pool,” he stated.

It was also a bad time for touts (Agberos) that exhort levies from keke riders per trip.

One of them who was shy to identify himself accused the contractor that rehabilitated Enerhen for doing a shoddy job.

He then appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on the contractor to put the section of the road in a better state.

Ndokwa Reporters