Residence Flee As Suspected Cultists Invade Urhobo Communities

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Orhuwhorun and neighbouring communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State are now living in fear following incessant attacks by suspected cultist in the area. It was learnt that panic stricken residents are presently leaving the crisis ridden areas, such as Ovwian Orhuwhorun and other affected areas, relocating to neighbouring peaceful communities.

Unconfirmed reports reveal that scores of persons have allegedly been killed and many wounded. Investigation also showed that the cultists of various groups and indigenes of the area are fighting each other over leadership tussle and the perennial clash have been on for several months and thereby holding inhabitants of affected communities to ransom.

Consequently, people in the area have restricted themselves to self-imposed dusk to dawn curfew as they now move from their houses at 7am to come back before 6pm for fear of being attacked by the charlatans. Meanwhile traders of Igbudu Market, Hausa Quarter Warri/ Sapele road ran for their lives yesterday as a cultist allegedly stabbed a another cultist to death for demanding payment of debt from him.

It was gathered that the notorious cultist simply identified as Abdurasam had a serious argument with his unidentified fellow cult member over money he borrowed from him. Abdurasam was said to be furious with his cult member that he allegedly stabbed him at his chest region. The victim was said to have bled to death and the area was deserted by people that would have rendered help to him for obvious reasons.

There were conflicting reports that Abdurasam was apprehended by vigilance members in the market after the incident while another report had it that he escaped.

The Telegraph