 Rescue Us From Menace Of Unlawful Dredgers, Ughelli Residents Appeal To Tinubu, Oborevwori

LAGOS OCTOBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of second Amekpa in Ekiugbo-Ughelli community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, had in a protest called on the federal and state governments to rescue them from incessant threat and unlawful dredging at the back of their houses.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as, ‘Delta State Governor, Come to our aid, rescue us from illegal dredgers’ Ughelli North Chairman Come and Rescue us, ‘Let The Poor Breath’, they called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to rescue them from the hand of the rich.

Speaking to newsmen, a protester Mrs Oghenekevwe Madalyn said, “We were surprised to a see a dredger and excavator at the back of our houses on Friday morning at a close where we have seven buildings.

“We couldn’t sleep at night because of the dredging activities going on about 15ft from our homes, the vibration was much, and when we try to stop them, they brought Ekiugbo community vigilantees to threaten us with guns and mercenary.

“The Ekiugbo vigilantes arrived at the scene, arrested our armless mama son and after much beating, they granted him bail with the sum N20,000.

“We are calling on the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Commissioner for Environment, and Ughelli North local government chairman to rescue us from the threat and possible destruction of our houses.”

“The cassava farm, goat house and kitchen of our were destroyed by the excavator that dug a very large pond at the back of her house, and the fence of the compound destroyed,”

On his part, the president general of Ekiugbo community, Comrade Baker Bernard said, “The protest is a good one from my people because this is part of the hazard the we are talking about in the society.

“When they came to me over the issue, I went to visit the place and I saw the dredging machine that was about 15meter from the buildings and I said no, the dredger can not carry on its dredging activities at the place.

“The local government chairman and Delta state government are aware, when the chairman called me and I was told that the Commissioner for Environment, Ejiro Jamani visited the scene and he ordered that the excavated areas should be refilled”.Comr Barker disclosed.

“When I came, I saw that the dredger has built a bond wall and unless the owner of the dredging site buy few houses from the place, he cannot work there and I will not give him a day to work here.

“I will meet with the driver, to cover the place and peacefully take away his equipment as dredging cannot take place in this place because of it closeness to houses.”.

On the allegations against Ekiugbo Vigilantes, Comr Baker said, “I am not aware of any collection made by them and it is illegal if such a thing happened. I will get to the root of this allegations and take them up. He assured.

