Rep:Tribunal Upholds LP’s Ben Etanabene’s  Victory, Quashes Oboro’s Petition

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Elections Petitions Court in Asaba has upheld the victory of Ben Etanabene of Labour Party for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency.

The tribunal quashed the cases brought before it by Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Oboro had sought the court to disqualify Etanabene over ineligible arguments for an alleged failure to resign from public service before contesting the election.

The former Uvwie Local Government Chairman also raised a petition of alleged over-voting against Etanabene.

However, the court in its ruling upheld the victory of the LP candidate, saying the PDP candidate could not prove her case.

Recall that Etanabene was declared winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He polled 37, 107 votes ahead of Oboro, who came in second place with 29, 917.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com