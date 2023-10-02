Reps  Urge FG To Provide Required Funds  For Completion Of  Abandoned N4.2bn Delta Power Project

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to provide required funds for the completion of the Okpai–Kwale Transmission Line Project in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State.

In 2021, TCN awarded the contract sum of about N4.2 billion for the construction of a 132KV Double Circuit transmission line but the project has been stalled for over a year due to price variations.

The call for the completion of the abandoned project, followed the adoption of a motion by the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi on the floor of the House.

Ezechi in his debate on the urgency of the issue, said Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency is host to the 960 megawatts Okpai Independent Power Plant, which plays a significant role in supplying electricity to Anambra, Enugu and Abuja, hence it is a crucial asset for the nation’s power distribution system.

He expressed concern that despite its significant role in power supply as well as hosting several oil companies including the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), amongst others, communities in the constituency lack electricity supply, which is impeding their socio-economic progress.

The lawmaker expressed worry that: “The project has experienced significant delays and has been stalled for over a year due to price variations, and despite formal requests by the contractor for additional funding to complete the project, it still remains uncompleted as all efforts have proved futile.”

He stressed the need to prioritise the electrification project in the constituency to ameliorate the untold hardship the people have faced despite their contribution to the power sector.

The House, on adoption of the motion, mandated the Committee on Power to ensure that bottlenecks mitigating against the completion of the project are effectively addressed and the project is completed in due time.

Daily trust

