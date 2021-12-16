Reps Adopts Anthony Afe’s Motion For Expansion Of Facilities Of Warri Airport

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Ministry of Aviation and other relevant agencies to work towards the expansion of the facilities at Osubi-Warri, Delta State airport to accommodate bigger aircraft.

The House said such expansion will boost the economic activities of the town and villages around the airport.

The House resolution followed the consideration of a motion moved by Hon. Oberuakpefe Anthony Afe.

In his motion, Afe said that the Osubi–Warri airport was an important facility that was privately owned, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited.

“The airport was built to ease air movements and attract commercial activities to enhance the economic development of the area.

“The airport operated for several years until its operators became incapable of running it, leading to termination of the contract in February 2020 by the Management of the Civil Aviation Authority.

“In February 2021, the House passed a resolution that the Ministry of Aviation should ensure the re-opening of the airport.

“The Federal Government has approved the re-opening of the airport for operations in response to the call and plight of the people, which is a welcome development.

“The expansion of the runway will accommodate bigger Aircraft which will, in turn, boost the commercial activities in the oil-rich areas considering the volume of passengers that ply the Lagos-Warri- Abuja routes as the present passenger Aircraft is not sufficient”, Afe said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance with the resolution.

Vanguard