Report Of  ‘Cold War’ Between Okowa, Oborevwori  Is  Figment Of Writer’s Imagination – Ahon

LAGOS OCTOBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government, has said there were no disagreements between the incumbent Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, in a statement on Friday, said the purported disagreement as published by Daily Times was a figment of the imagination of the writer as no cold war exists between the two leaders.

The Governor’s spokesman said that Oborevwori and Okowa “enjoy the warmest of relationships”, describing the publication as total falsehood and a futile, unnecessary effort at undue sensationalism. He maintained that the Governor would appoint both remaining Commissioners at the appropriate time.

We have read with great dismay, the unsavoury and sensational report on an imaginary cold war between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as published by Daily Times Newspapers.

“We condemn the hatchet job and its unappetising and distasteful content as it is a clear imagination concocted by the reporter.

The report in itself woefully fell short of journalism ethics as no attempt was made by the reporter to seek clarification on the alleged cold war between both leaders.

“While Governor Oborevwori holds his predecessor, Senator Okowa and other leaders in high esteem, reports of imaginary disagreements over appointments of two Commissioners are untrue.

“As professional journalists, the ethics of the profession demand that the newspaper should have sought the opinion of the dramatis personnae before going to the press but that was not the case.

“We, therefore, call on the said newspaper to withdraw the said publication as it is a clear misrepresentation of facts,” Ahon stated.

