Redeemed Church Pastor Killed On His Way To Night Vigil In Urhobo Community

LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sylvester Yerinbide, has been killed by unknown armed men in the Aladja area of Udu council of Delta State.

According to reports gathered, Yerinbide was reportedly attacked on Friday night on his way to a vigil in Aladja community.

His body was reportedly discovered by some Ogbe-Ijoh motorcyclists, who rushed him to hospital in the community for treatment, however, he died.

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Ogbe-Ijoh stated that the killers were from Aladja community, as the victim recalled that his attackers spoke “Urhobo dialect” on his death bed.

President of Aladja community, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta denied the claim, saying that an internal investigation was ongoing.

The two communities clashed in the past but the state government-brokered peace about two years ago.

However, Police spokesman, Bright Edafe stated the command was not yet aware of the incident. (Text, excluding headline, courtesy

