Real Reason Why 20-Year-Old Delta Poly Student Wanted To Kill Herself Emerged

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 20-year-old girl, Laura Okorodudu, from Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has been rescued, by men of the Nigeria Police, and locals, after plunging into the Oghara river along the Benin/Warri highway on Monday, January 16th, 2023.

Laura rescue was facilitated by a motorcycle rider who raised alarm after he saw her jumping into the Oghara river and was rescued by men of the Nigerian Police from the Oghara Divisional Police Station who was on patrol on that Monday, members of the Nigerian Hunters and Forests Security Service, and some local fishermen.

Laura who was rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara, after she was rescued, disclosed that depression led to her actions.

“I don’t know what came over me, I am just depressed and I felt no one can help me” she said.

Laura who said she has been depressed for weeks now said she had tried to speak to friends and people around her “but no one seems to be bother” she however refused to disclose what led to her depression.

The Computer Science student at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara who was feeling remorseful over her action said when she woke up that Monday morning all what came to her mind was to end her life, and she took a bike to the bridge, and took a plunge into the river.

However one of Laura’s friend, who craved anonymity said Laura took the step because her school lover jilted her “she fit no wan tell una, but I know her and I know the guy and wetin happen” she told news men in local parlance

A local fisherman who said he was part of the rescue team said Laura after jumping into the river was found clinging to a piece of wood “we were able to rescue her with the help of the police led by Oga Hassan”

Newsmen learnt that efforts has been made to reach her mother and she is expected to visit her in the hospital.