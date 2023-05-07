Reactions As Photos Of Delta Police Image Maker DSP Edafe,  His Wife Surface Online

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Photos circulating online have captured the moment the Delta state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, and his wife were having a fun moment

The pictures which have been generating lots of reactions surfaced after they attended a wedding occasion together

According to DSP Bright Edafe, who shared the post on his official Twitter page, they attended the occasion after they were invited as a guest

In most of the pictures shared online, they could be seen holding one another

Moreso, One of the pictures had him dressing his beautiful wife

After sharing the picture, he wrote ” wedding guest alongside my beautiful Mrs ”

Opera News