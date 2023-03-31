Rainstorm Wrecks Havoc In Ughelli, Renders Some Persons Homeless

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A sudden downpour with storm has wrecked havoc in some parts of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The rainstorm which started at about 6pm, on Tuesday, March 27 lasted for over three hours, destroying makeshift caravans, electric poles, buildings and rendering some persons homeless.

One of the affected persons, Pastor Philip Ojakorotu, whose church building (roof) was destroyed by the rainstorm, described the incident as devastating and burdensome.

Ojakorotu lamented that the hard time occasioned by the scarcity of naira did not warrant additional burden, just as he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, local and state governments to come to his assistance.

Areas affected included Ighwre-Ovie, Otovwodo and Otogor.

Delta Bulletin