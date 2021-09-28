PTI: Urhobo Youths Rejects Appointment Of Adebowale As Principal, Fixes October 7 For Protest

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The crisis rocking the Petro¬leum Training Institute (PTI) is gradually gathering momen¬tum as youths, under the aegis Coalition of Urhobo Youths Or¬ganisation (CUYO), have sched¬uled October 7, 2021, to protest against the appointment of Dr. Henry Adimula Adebowale as principal of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State.

Speaking with newsman in Ughelli, Ughelli-North Local Government Area, the spokes¬man, Stephen Ohwokirerhuo, argued that chief executives of all the federal institutions in Nigeria are people from those areas where they are cited.

He called on the Minister of State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, to commence the process of his immediate removal as principal of the institution as Adebowale’s ap¬pointment negates the spirit of the tradition of appointments of chief executives.

He further alleged that Ade¬bowale was not qualified for shortlisting for the position and explained that his retirement will come before the expiration of the tenure.

