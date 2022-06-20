PSquare Joint  Performance  In AY  Live Show Sets Warri Fans Agog

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular Nigerian musician Peter Okoye has stirred up a lot of reactions among his followers after he took to his Instagram page few hours ago and shared a video clip of himself and his twin brother, Paul Okoye performing together during the AY Live show in Warri yesterday night.

While sharing the video clip, one of the musical duo, Peter Okoye described himself and his twin brother as “2 mad people” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The news of their breakup in 2017 came as a rude shock to many music lovers, but, their reunion in November 2021 brought relief and joy to music lovers all over the world.

As expected, fans who were glad and excited seeing the musical duo performing together reacted in different positive ways. Some of the fans who reacted said they love the musical duo. Some said they missed them while others asked if they’re finally back together. You can take a look at their reaction below.