Protesters Paralyze  Commercial Activities In Warri Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity

LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Protesters on Friday caused gridlocks on the popular Warri/Sapele road and other major roads in Warri metropolis, the commercial city of Delta State, to show their grievances over the lingering hike in price of fuel and new naira notes scarcity across the state.

The protesters in their large number, comprising residents and traders in Warri Main Market, carried placards as they stormed the popular Warri/Sapele road.

While noting that unless the situation is addressed timely, no electorate would vote in the forthcoming elections in the country, the aggrieved protesters vowed to continue with the protest until the federal and state governments heard their cry.

Consequently, the protest paralysed commercial activities in the popular Warri Main Market as majority of the traders locked up their shops to participate in the protest.

The protesters accused fuel marketers and various bank managers of being responsible for the hardship being meted on the citizens.

According to the protesters, the new naira notes were being sold for high amounts by bankers and Point of Sale operators while fuel was also being hoarded by marketers.

The protesters further lamented that many families were now dying of hunger due to the scarcity of the naira notes, as internet banking was also being frustrated by bad networks.

Punch