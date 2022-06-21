Protest Rocks Delta Over Alleged Herdsmen Killing Of Hunter In Ukwuani Bush

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified hunter has been reported killed by suspected herdsmen in Ukwuani Local Council of Delta State. The Guardian learnt that two other people were also shot dead in the same manner, bringing the number of deaths to three.

It was gathered that the hunter was shot on his leg, and started calling his family members for rescue, but the herdsmen killed him, thinking he was calling security personnel to storm the bush.

The Guardian also learnt that the killing of the hunter in the bush did not go down well with the youth, who forcefully took over the community on Friday .

They allegedly attacked tanker drivers plying the Obiaruku-Abraka axis of the Agbor-Sapele road.

“The corpse of the hunter was, however, brought to the community by a delegation of youths, who were assisted by a fellow hunter who witnessed the killing,” the source said. MEANWHILE, the president General of the community, Mr. Lucky Onyenschoa, has called for caution.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident, saying the police are hunting for the suspects to face prosecution.

