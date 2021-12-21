Prominent Urhobo Leaders Tasks Buhari On Provision Of Adequate Security

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Prominent Urhobo leaders have tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria on provision of adequate security for Nigerians as most of the guest speakers at the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) organized by the Catholic Diocese of Warri expressed worries over the escalating insecurity and rising cases of kidnapping across Nigeria.

Speaking at the JDPC 2021 one day conference held at Jubilee Retreat and Conference Centre Effurun, near Warri, Delta State to examine Nigeria Democracy and Economic Challenges, the Chairman of the occasion and President General Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga said the destruction of the Federal system of government began with the Unification Decree No. 34 of 1966, adding that since then Nigeria has witnessed

the downward trend with all sorts of economic, political and security problems which has culminated in the present security challenges in nearly all parts of the country.

Olorogun Taiga urged the Federal Government not to allow the insecurity situation to degenerate further as Nigerians are now living in fear as life and property are willfully attacked and destroyed by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram sect menacing in the North East and bandits in the North West, Central and Middle Belt, warning that the Federal Government should not allow the insecurity to gradually spread to South-South Nigeria.

The Urhobo President General. said there was an urgent need for the Federal Government to upgrade its security architecture to save Nigerians from incessant attacks and killing prevalent in different parts of the country.

He expressed UPU full support of the Delta Anti-Open Grazing Bill 2021 christened Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill, adding that the Bill will improve food security and internal security in the state.

He said, “It will also promote peaceful coexistence between Deltans and people from various ethnic nationalities living in the state and respect for each other’s rights”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Dr John Okeoghene Afareha said that our nation should be a nation of the people by the people and for the people with guaranteed security to life and property, stressing that this would be a veritable factor for the growth and development of Nigeria.

Bishop Afareha further said that “We are living in a difficult time of insecurity, corruption and social-political menace, economic uncertainty and moral decadence that are currently plaguing this country and we need to curb them as soon as possible.

The guest speaker, Hon. Chief James Augoye said that the security situation could be addressed by being proactive and practising true federalism, stressing that Nigeria appears to be like a country without direction. Chief Augoye further said that Nigeria obviously looks like a ship sailing without a compass therefore may likely hit the rock.

He lamented that Nigeria productivity remains very low, with the current position of the 14th exporter of oil in the world we are experiencing a high rate of poverty.

In a lecture topic: Setting A New Agenda For Integral Development in Nigeria: Matching Politics With Action, Hon. Augoye said that the oil boom became our doom as other economic areas were abandoned and now Nigeria is gradually plugging downward with all indices of a failed state.

Daily Independent