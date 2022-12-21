Prince Omote Expresses Confident On Newly Elected UPU EXCO

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As encomiums begin to pour in for the newly elected executives of the Urhobo Progress Union UPU, Prince Emmanuel Omote has expressed confidence in the calibre of personalities that made the list.

The Director General of ELOHIM Political Foundation who gave his congratulatory message during a media chat with him in his Ughelli Office at the weekend equally expressed full confidence and on them.

” I want to congratulate this newly elected UPU executive members.

” They are welcome on board of affairs of the Urhobo nation

” Personally I am much more delighted in some names that I saw emerge in various positions: infact it gave me much joy because many of them are very close to us here, men and women of proven integrity, people that you just turn round and see without difficulty

” Am sure they will do so we’ll to continue from where their predecessors stopped and even do more.

” I charge them to even come up with a blueprint which will rewrite the name of URHOBO nation in a better position among the comity of nations that constitute Nigeria