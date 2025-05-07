President Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, at a closed-door meeting, the State House, Abuja.

Governor Oborevwori arrived at the State House at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting was Oborevwori’s first official engagement with the President since his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Party.

It would be recalled that the former PDP vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, the State Governor Sherrif Oborevwori, all formally joined the APC after a high profile political meeting held in Asaba.

VON

