Power Outage: BEDC Announces Blackout In Warri, Effurun For One Month

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Plc. (BEDC) has announced that there will be a power outage for one month in Warri and Effurun, Delta State.

BEDC asserted that the outage was requested by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to enable their team of engineers and contractors to carry out rehabilitation and maintenance of the Delta/ Effurun 132kv line.

It was learnt that the outage started on April 5 and would end on May 4, 2022. The outage will be experienced between 8 pm and 6 pm daily.

This was made known in a document obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, dated April 7, 2022, and signed by the BEDC management.

It reads in part: “This is to inform our esteemed customers that we have commenced the planned power outage requested by Transmission Company of Nigeria (ICN) to enable their team of engineers and contractor to carry out rehabilitation and maintenance of the Delta/ Effurun 132kv line.

“Date: 5th April – 4th May 2022. Time: 08:00-18:00 hrs, daily.

“This will affect the supply of electricity to the affected areas: SAPELE RD, PTI RD, AIRPORT RD, OUR LADY AND ENVIRONS, PART OF OSUBI, OGBOMORUN, OTOKOTO, ORUHUWHURUN, OKPAKA, UKPELOGO, EBRUMEDE, EKETE, COMMISSIONER RD, PTI SCHOOL, JEDO, EXPRESS, UBEJI, ISIEKPORO, REFINERY RD, NPA EXPRESS RD AND ITS ENVIRONS, JAMOGHA, MIX &BAKE, EBO, EDJEBA, UGBOROKE, H/COMPLEX, SAPELE RD, EFFURUN SAPELE RD AND ITS ENVIRONS, OGUNU, GRA, EGUREDESHEKIRI, MAIN MARKET, HAUSE QTRS, UPPER ERADIUWA AND ENVIRON.

“We regret all inconveniences this would cause our electricity customers in these affected areas.”

Saharareporter