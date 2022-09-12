POS Operator Escapes Death In Amukpe, Sapele As Vehicle Rams Into Shop

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTPDAY)-A point of sale (POS) operator, escaped death at MOPOL Zone, Amukpe Sapele when a vehicle driven by a reckless driver rammed into his POS shop.

The POS operator identified as Ogbotor Amromare, narrating what happened, said that it was by the grace of God that he cheated death

Ogbotor thanked God also that the last person he attended to before the incident just left his shop when the accident occurred.

He said something told him to look up just in time to see the vehicle speeding to his direction and he ran to safety, adding that, otherwise, the story would have been different.

The driver of the Toyota Lexus car, when interviewed, said that he did not know what happened, saying that all he saw was that his car was moving towards some shops instead of the tarred road and the impact occurred.

The driver that gave his name as Bright Onokpe, said that he was happy that no life was lost, and that it was better to put his vehicle and the POS shop in order than to take a life.

An eye witness that gave his name as Theophilus Enukpere, advised POS operators and other shop owners to always locate their shops a good distance from the tarred road to avoid incidents such ugly incidents.

Enukpere also called on the local government council to prevail on traders at Amukpe and Okirighwre Markets that usually place their wares on tarred roads to stop such acts, saying that they were accident-prone.

Delta Bulletin