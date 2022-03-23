Popular Urhobo Music Maestro, Okpan Arhibo Passes On At 75

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A popular Urhobo music maestro, Joseph Odjewhedje popularly known as Okpan Arhibo, is dead.

Okpan who hails from Agbarho Kingdom of Delta State, died Tuesday at 75 years.

Daily Sun recalls that the music star was diagnosed with a kidney ailment in October 2021 and needed a transplant which was confirmed by the musician’s son, Kesiena Okpan Arhibo, better known as Shuun Bebe.

He was said to need N20 million for the kidney transplant and the Nigerian singer had to appeal to Deltans and Nigerians at large to help save his father.

According to reports, monies were raised to support the musician who was said to be receiving treatments till he passed on Tuesday morning.