Pope Francis Appoints Administrator For Catholic Diocese Warri

LAGOS APRIL 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has appointed the Archbishop of Benin, His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, as the Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

The development was contained in the Holy Father’s acceptance letter of Bishop Afareha’s resignation on Sunday.

Archbishop Akubeze’s appointment followed the retirement and resignation of Bishop John Oke’Oghene Afareha, who clocked the canonical age of 75 last month as the head of the diocese.

The bishop emeritus clocked 75 years on March 10, 2022 and due for retirement in line with canonical rule.

A statement signed by Fr John Ederaine also confirmed the development late Sunday evening. “The Holy Father has accepted the resignation of our chief Shepherd – Bishop John Oke’Afareha, and the appointment of Archbishop Augustine Akubeze as the Apostolic Administrator of Warri Diocese.

“In the name of Christ’ faithful of Warri, I wish our bishop emeritus a peaceful retirement in good health of mind and body. On the same note, we welcome Archbishop Augustine Akubeze – our Apostolic Administrator to the diocese, and pray for strength and wisdom as he shepherd the diocese.

“The bishop emeritus sends his warmest greetings and implore a sincere support and collaboration with our Apostolic administrator.

“The apostolic administrator sends his sincere greetings and blessings, and he will be arranging a meeting in due time with the various gender groups after meeting with the priests.

“Accordingly, this information should be announced and pray for him (with the insertion of his name) at the liturgy of the Holy Mass.”

Afareha was appointed as an auxiliary bishop of Warri Catholic Diocese in 1997 and became a substantive bishop of the diocese on March 29, 2010.

