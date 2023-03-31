Polls: Okowa Fire Six Political Aides Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has terminated the appointment of six of his political aides.

The affected aides include Onwuka London (SSA Political), Victor Ossai (SA Political), Iyasele Tunji (SSA Political), Ramon Ossai (SA Political), Lawrence Odu (SA Political) and Tobechukwu Richard Ukwamedua (SSA Political).

In a letter to the Senior Political Adviser by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, said they were relieved of their appointments for no longer sharing in the philosophy and vision of the outgoing administration.

The letter dated March 27, 2023 stated that the termination of their appointments was to take effect from March 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt that the former appointees allegedly worked hard to undermine the PDP in the just concluded general elections.

While a few other aides publicly resigned from the administration, the sacked political aides stayed to work against the party from within, it was learnt.

A high ranking party source said in spite of several warnings and pleadings not to indulge in anti-party activities, they turned a deaf ear and worked against the interest of their benefactor.

“The party found out that these people worked with the ‘Obidient Movement” during the presidential election to cause the PDP such embarrassing defeat.

“As if that was not enough, they brought that same attitude to bear during the governorship election thinking that our party will not bounce back.

“Our investigation revealed that they worked for our fierce opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) after being promised appointments if he wins.

“Working for APC was even more embarrassing to us than working for Peter Obi and the Labour Party. So it was simply unpardonable.

“As such, it was only proper and politically expedient to relieve them of their appointments to avoid further embarrassment to the party,” the source stated.

Investigation further revealed more of the aides would be shown the exit door before the May 29 handover for their anti-party activities during the elections.

Sun News Online