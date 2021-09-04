Politics Without Bitterness: Rivals, Ogboru And Ibori Embrace in An Occasion

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta political rivals, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru shocked many by hugging themselves when they met recently.

Chief Great Ogboru had contested every governorship election against Ibori’s People’s Democratic Party, whose overwhelming support for candidates had made his efforts futile.



Ibori’s PDP has severally floored the man known to be the “People’s General” at the polls that when he had an election annulled during the tenure of former Governor Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan and a rerun declared, was still not able to convert it to victory.

At the 2019 gubernatorial election, Chief Great Ogboru was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC. He lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa making it a string of serial losses.

