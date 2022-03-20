Policeman Allegedly Shoots ‘Condemned Iron Picker’ To Death Over N1,000 Bribe In Delta

Share This





















By Okwudili Akaeze

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police has has reportedly shot a boy suspected to be an Hausa to death over N1,000 bribe at the Uromi Junction in Agbor, Delta State.

The boy who was identified as Aminu Waliu was a condemned iron picker, popularity known as iron condemned before his unfortunate death in the hands of the Police.

He was attached to a group of other Hausa boys with their shop at the Uromi Junction.

According to the elder brother of the deceased who spoke to newsmen, his brother was killed by the police officer for refusing to offer the said bribe, adding that his brother was not a member of any bandit.

He said they were at their shop when two policemen came to demand for #1,000 which they normally collected from them on monthly basis.

He narrated that due to some little argument, one of the police officers held their master tightly on the trousers and that the fear made the deceased to run, adding that the officer ordered his colleague to shoot the fleeing boy who was shot on the neck while the two policemen ran away immediately.

The body of the boy was immediately taken to the Area Command of the Police in the town by some angry Hausa youths who threatened to unleash mayhem at the command

but were calmed down by some elderly Hausa men.

As at the time of filling this story, security has been beefed up by the combined team of military men, police reinforcement from other stations and local vigilante groups in Agbor.

All efforts to reach the Area Commander for confirmation of the incident proved abortive because of the tension and commotion that ensued at his office over the incident.

Delta Bulletin