Police Rescue Three Pregnant Women From Baby Factory In Delta, Arrest Two Suspects

LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta Police Command have rescued three pregnant women from the den of a suspected baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State.

The operatives equally arrested two suspects in connection with the operation of the alleged baby factory.

In a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said, “The Command gathered information that there is a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

“Acting on this information, on 10/7/2022, at about 0730hours, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed their den in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA, rescued three pregnant women, and two suspects; Promise Ejogu ‘m’ age 25yrs and Aruna Sulieman ‘m’ age 29yrs were arrested.

“One of the Suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ring leader of the syndicate who engages in sexual activities with these women to get them pregnant. They are currently in custody while effort is on to arrest the other members of the syndicate.”