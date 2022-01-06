Police Release Name For Of Successful Delta State Candidates For Recruitment Exercise

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission have released names of successful candidates for the 2020 recruitment exercise.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday advised candidates to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and check for their names or alternatively come to the Police Command Headquarters Asaba, Delta State.

The statement advised successful candidates who are indigenes of Delta state to report at Police Training School Benin (PTS) from 10th -15th January 2022, stressing that candidates who fail to report on the stated date will not be admitted for the training.

“Candidates are to come along with the following; Two (2) pairs of White Round-Neck T-Shirt and Short Nicker,Two (2) Pairs of White Trainer Shoes and White Socks, Two (2) Pairs of White Sports Wear, Two (2) Pairs of White Bed Sheets, Two (2) White Pillow Cases, Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer, Small Food Flask with Two Flat Plates and a set of cutlery,One (1) Hoe, Cutlass and Broom each, One (1) Bucket and toiletries, Hard Cover Note Book, Original Copy of National Identity Card/Slip, Original Copies of Credentials, and Four (4) Copies of Passport Photograph with White Background.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ while congratulating the successful candidates, advised them that the exercise is absolutely free. The CP also advised candidates to remain focused, committed, obedient, responsible, honest and dedicated during the period of the training so they can achieve the ultimate goal when the training ends. For further inquiries candidates can reach the Command through the following numbers;+234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007 and +234 902 907 0037,” the statement stated.