Police Officer Who Killed Birthday Celebrant In Delta Flees, Others In Detention

LAGOS OCTOBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command has yesterday revealed that the trigger happy officer who killed 29 year old man identified as Gift at Obinomba area of Umukwata kingdom in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, is currently on the run.

Speaking yesterday in Police Headquarters Command in Asaba, Commissioner of Police, Ali Mohammed Ari yesterday revealed that the officer responsible for killing the 29 year old who was celebrating his birthday in a bar has since taken to his heels since the incident occurred.

He said that those on patrol with the killer policeman have been placed under detention.

According to CP Ali, “ Officers in that particular patrol team were not given directive to go to that venue at that particular point in time to carry out such act.

Since the incident, all officers on that patrol team are already in detention. The trigger happy officer has since took to his heels.

If those who were in the patrol team are already in detention, you can imagine what will be the case of the killer policeman when caught”.

It can be recalled that the victim simply identified as Gift was murdered by armed policemen who stormed the venue of his birthday at a popular bar at Obinomba community on September 25, 2021.

The police operatives who were on illegal duties were said to have shot into the air sporadically before allegedly shooting the deceased.

Daily Independent