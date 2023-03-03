Police Officer Allegedly Victimises, Detains Driver After Scuffle At Ughelli Petrol Station

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A police officer identified simply as Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Agaga, attached to Ughelli Area Command in Delta State, yesterday, allegedly victimised and detained a transporter, one Mr. Friday Okotoko, after a scuffle at Matrix filling station along the East-West Road, Ughelli.

An eye-witness said the Lagos-bound transporter entered the filling station only to be told by Mr. Agaga , who was in a t-shirt and short, to move his white Sienna Toyota car away for him to buy fuel.

According to the witness, Agaga had parked beside a pump that was not dispensing fuel, but insisted on usurping Friday’s space.

Thereafter, Mr. Agaga allegedly to shoot the driver if he refused to remove his vehicle.

Some of the Lagos bound passengers in the vehicles intervened, but Mr. Agaga refused, insisting that he would deal with the driver.

Thereafter, Mr. Agaga made calls and officers arrived to take both the driver, the vehicle and the passengers to the Area Command. The Guardian learnt that Mr. Agaga made a false statement to incriminate Mr. Okotoko, alleging that the driver fought and threw him to the ground.

The Lagos park at Oleh, Dela State where the passengers boarded Mr. Friday’s Sienna had to hand over the passengers to another vehicle.

The incident reportedly started at about 9:14a.m., but the passengers did not leave Ughelli Area Command until 1:45p.m.

Contacted, spokesperson for Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe said: “The policeman wanted to come out while the driver was behind him; he honked for him, but he never allowed him to leave. He came down and showed him his ID card that he was a policeman and needed to leave, but the driver came out to push the CSP to the ground and started punching him.

“It was the policeman posted to that station that saw what was happening and arrested the driver and detained him.

“The CSP is not even serving in the Command, he should be one of those posted on election duty. The thing happened today (yesterday) at about 2:00p.m. I assure you that the driver will be charged to court today (Thursday).”

Guardian