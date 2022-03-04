Police Kill Suspected Armed Robbers In Warri, Declare Manhunt For Escaping Colleagues

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives shot dead suspected armed robber, simply identified as Christopher in Mc Caiver Market Warri, Delta State.

Our source revealed that on the 1/03/2022 at about 1100hrs, Police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division Warri while on routine patrol along Okere market junction Warri, intercepted a four man armed robbery gang operating with a mini bus with reg. no. Delta DSZ 912 XA.

On sighting the Police team, the hoodlums shot at the Police and zoomed off. The patrol team chased the hoodlums to Mc Caiva market while exchanging gun fire with them but seized fire when they got to the market due to the crowd.

The hoodlums alighted from the vehicle and ran into the crowd but one of the suspects was arrested with gunshot injuries he sustained during the gun duel. The suspect named Christopher (surname unknown) confessed being a member of the armed robbery gang that robbed a POS lady at Osubi-Orerokpe earlier in the day. The suspect was taken to General Hospital, Warri where he died while receiving treatment.

The mini bus, one expended cartridge, two (2) POS machines, two female bags containing two Zenith bank ATM cards, one driver’s license bearing Ogagbe Godspower, one(1) power bank and a bible were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

In a related development, on the 1/03/2022 at about 1200hrs, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad on Aberdeen system of patrol along Asaba Benin Express way, intercepted a white colored Toyota Hiace commercial bus with reg. no. AGB 439 XT conveying passengers from Benin to Onitsha.

The passengers were subjected to search during which one locally made pistol, one (1) expended cartridge, a complete military camouflage uniform, one (1) Samsung S8 mobile phone, some substances suspected to be Indian hemp, one army colored wrist watch, two (2) other wrist watches and clothings were recovered from a male passenger named Billy Saul “M” age 30yrs of no. 12 Ekae Street off Sapele road Benin city, a native of Akunza in Lafia LGA of Nasarawa State.