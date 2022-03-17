Police Female Hijab: Human Right Activist, Malcolm Omirhobo Drags IGP To Lagos Court

Share This





















LAGOS MMARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has sued Nigeria Inspector General of Nigerian Police Force, IGP Usman Baba, joining the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney of Nigeria as co defendants for approving hijab for Muslim police women as dress code.

Malcolm who filed an action via suit No FHC/L/CS/453 /2022 at the Federal High Court , Ikoyi, Lagos against the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, joining the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney of Nigeria as co defendants said the basis of his action is that Nigeria is a multi-religious State inhabited by over 200 million citizens, adding that by virtue of Section 10 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution (As Amended), Nigeria is a secular State without any officially recognized religion.

He reiterated that the use of Hijab by a public institution like the Nigerian Police which is part of the government of Nigeria is indicative of an attempt by the IGP to adopt and/or propagate in a way Islam as a State religion and thereby tacitly foisting Islam as a State religion in Nigeria, through the sub consciousness of the Nigerian citizens and making the international community to view Nigeria as an Islamic State.

The Human Right Activist argued that the new dress code which allows the use of hijab by female Muslim Nigeria police officers is discriminatory to other Nigerian female police officers of other religious faiths and beliefs and therefore a breach of Section 10 and 42(1)(a)(b) of the Nigerian 1999 constitution.

He pointed out that the use of Hijab in official capacity by the police which is a national institution funded by public funds of tax payers by the IGP is discriminatory improper, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

Omirhobo advised that for Nigeria to move forward it must detach religion from government, meaning by implication that the Nation must remain a “SECULAR STATE” meaning that Nigeria shall be a non-religious state.

“The Nigerian police comprises of Nigerian Citizens of different religious beliefs and that the Nigerian police do not have any official religion being a public institution created by the Nigerian constitution and funded with public funds and tax payers money.

“It is my contention that it is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional for the IGP to use public funds/ tax payers money to produce and/or procure Hijab for use as part of the official dress code for female Muslim police officers which gives the impression that Nigeria is an Islamic country contrary to the provisions of section 10 of Nigerian constitution that states that : the government of the federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as state religion .

“Nigeria is a multi religious State with her citizens practicing several religions like Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism, Daoism, Atheism, Baha’i, Confucianism, Druze, Gnosticism, Jainism, Rastafarianism, Shinto, Skihism, Zoroastrianism, Traditional African Religions, Eckist, Armocs, grail message, Voodism etc.

“The Nigerian police is not a private establishment but one established by the Nigerian constitution to perform statutory responsibilities of the enforcement of law and order of Nigeria and accordingly equipped, maintained and funded with public funds. It is improper, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional for her female Muslim officers to wear Hijab in violation of the provisions of Section 10,” Malcolm disclosed, just as he submitted that it is improper, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional for the IG to promote or propagate one religion over the other.

He maintained that unless the IG, FG, and AG are restrained they will continue to violate constitution and the status of Nigeria as a secular state will continue to be under played and undermined.

“With the bad precedent laid , in no distant time our Army, Navy, Air Force and other para Military organizations like the customs , correctional centre, immigration, civil defence, road safety corps will join in the use of Hijab for their Muslim female officers as dress code and thereby polarzing our entire security public officers on religious lines,” he stated.