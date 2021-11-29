Police Declare Manhunt For Killers Of Imo Born Businessman In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Operatives have declared manhunt for unknown gunmen that killed an Imo State-born businessman, Anthony Mkpado at his home in Ika South Local Council of Delta State.

Report monitored in The Guardian revealed that the 58-year-old Agbor-based electronics dealer was killed on Wednesday at about 2:00 a.m. along old Lagos/ Asaba road, Agbor town.

The deceased ran Mkpado Bookshop, located opposite First Bank, Agbor.

Sources said Mkpado’s killers forcefully entered his house with dangerous weapons and confronted some of the occupants, who wanted to stand against them while searching for the late businessman.

Following the hot arguments between them, Mkpado was said to have come out of his room to have a glimpse of what was happening, but unknown to him, he was their target, and he was immediately attacked by the hoodlums with a machete and axe.

It was further learnt that the late businessman was thereafter rushed to John’s Catholic Hospital, Boji-Boji Owa, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

The late Mkpado, who hailed from Isikpo in Ideato North Local Council of Imo State was a known committed member of Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, His Glory Prayer Group of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, where he was said to have ministered in the evening of the day he was murdered.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying the police are on the trail of the suspects.

The Guardian