Police Burst Generator Stealing Syndicate In Asaba,  Recover Eight Generators

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has busted a syndicate which specialized in stealing generators from the premises of Asaba residents.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who made the information available Urhobotoday.com explained that sequel to the incessant complaints received by the Delta State Police command on the activities of hoodlums who break into people’s houses and steal their generators, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali issued a marching order to DPOs, especially within the Asaba metropolis to fish out the perpetrators or risk being removed as a DPO.

“Acting on this directives, the DPO Asaba GRA gathered intelligence that led to the arrest of one Titus Sunday in Port Harcourt. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be part of the syndicate that specializes in stealing generators within the Asaba metropolis. He led operatives to Awka, where one 220KVA generator stolen along Mariam Babangida way Asaba was recovered.

The suspect on 29/01/2023 also led operatives to their hideout in Asaba, and seven other suspected stolen sound-proof generators were also recovered. Manhunt for the other members is ongoing,” the statement read.