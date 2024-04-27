Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Victim In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to a case of kidnapping reported at the ‘A’ Division, Ughellli by the husband of a kidnapped victim (name withheld), who was abducted along Isoko Road Ughellli by unknown hoodlums demanding Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#2,500,000) as ransom for the victim’s release.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Sadiq immediately detailed ASP Julius Robinson to lead his team of operatives on special assignment. On 22/4/2024 at about 1430 hrs combined teams of police operatives and members of the vigilantes, while armed with technically generated intelligence stormed Eruemukohwarian Community in Ughellli North LGA of Delta State suspected to be the hoodlums’ hideout. On sighting the teams, the hoodlums took to their heels, abandoning the victim who was rescued unhurt.

Two of.the suspects, Edadfe Akporere ‘m’ 27 years of Eruemukohwarian Community in Ughellli North LGA of Delta State, and Igho Midiraya ‘m’ 34 years of Uvwiamughe-Agharo in Ughellli North LGA of Delta were arrested after a hot chase by the police operatives. The suspects have been identified by the victim. Efforts have been intensified to arrest other fleeing gangs.

CP Abaniwonda Olufemi commended, the officers and team members for their relentless efforts in the fight against crime within the Ughelli – Sapele region. He further assured the public that these achievements, will, without doubt, send a clear message to perpetrators of crime that they will be caught, and mercilessly prosecuted with no fear or favor as provided by the laws of the land.

