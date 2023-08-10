Police Arrest Suspected Serial Murderer, Cultist With Two Pump Action In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The reported murder of one Destiny Idi of Ovade Community at Ovie Road Ogharafe, Delta State on 5/8/2023 by some suspected cultists has led to the arrest of suspected serial murderer and cultist, Charles Debi-Abate.

His arrest was as a result of respond to the directive of Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass to unravel what led to the death of the young man and arrest the perpetrators.

Consequently, Anti-crime patrol team embarked on a discreet investigation, trailed the mastermind of the act and while acting on an eyewitness account of the murder of the victim, the team stormed one hotel in Oghara(name withheld) and arrested one Charles Debi-Abate ‘m’ age 39yrs, a member of Aro Bagger confraternity and a native of Oghara but resident in Mosagar over his involvement in the murder.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the said suspect was part of the syndicate that murdered one Onyekachi Chibuzor A.K.A “ODOGWU” ‘M’ aged 42yrs on 28/7/2023 and also stated that he has been involved in numerous cult-related attacks on perceived opponents in Oghara.

The suspects, though denied being part of the gang that murdered the said Solomon Idi, mentioned the duo of Onyeka and Paul (both surnames unknown) as those responsible for the murder.

“On 9/8/2023 at about 1130 hours, the suspect led the operatives to the premises of the said Onyeka and Paul, but the team met their absence. On a thorough search of their premises, two English pump action guns, twenty live cartridges, and one GLK Benz SUV with registration no. RBC-995-DG were recovered. Suspects and exhibits are in custody while manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” Bright Edafe disclosed.

