Police Arrest Port-Harcourt Based Suspected Vehicles Snatcher In Warri, Recover Hilux Van

LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives has arrested Port Harcourt based suspected vehicles snatcher, Richard Tobi of Obibo Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that on the 02/03/2022 at about 1024hrs, the Police acting on intelligence gathered that one Richard Tobi of Obibo Port-Harcourt, Rivers State who specializes in snatching vehicles was around Warri, Delta state

Consequently, the operatives of ‘A’ Division Warri were detailed to trail and arrest him with a view to seeing that he is brought to book. Thus, upon technical intelligence led investigation, the suspect was trailed to Mammy market Effurun in Uvwie LGA where he was arrested and different vehicle plate numbers were instantly recovered from him.

Upon further investigation, the suspect led Operatives to his base where one Toyota Hilux with Reg. No. UYY 210 GT suspected to have been stolen at Akwa-Ibom was recovered.

Suspect has been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.