Published On: Mon, Aug 7th, 2023

Police Arrest Passenger With 250  Rounds Of Live Cartridges, Another Fabricated Pump Action

BULLETS

LAGOS AUGUST 8TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has arrested a passenger, Omoruyi Osemudiamen with 250 live cartridges concealed in a bag   along Benin/Asaba Expressway at Issele-Uku, Delta State.

The arrest was made when Police intercepted a commercial Sienna vehicle in which he was travelling in  and subjected the passengers and their bags to a search. 

Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO),  DSP Bright Edafe  who confirmed the arrest said  during the search,  two hundred and fifty (250) rounds of live cartridges concealed in a bag were recovered, adding that  “the owner of the bag Identified as Omoruyi Osemudiamen ‘m’ age 46yrs was arrested and taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing.”

In a related development, acting on a tip-off, on 3/8/2023,  a combined team of Bufallo and Eagle-Net Special Squad of the command stormed summit road in Asaba and arrested one James Moro ‘m’ aged 23yrs, and a locally fabricated pump action gun was recovered from him. Investigation later revealed that the suspect uses the gun to rob innocent persons at night along that axis.

PUP ACTION

Edafe who said   his case is under investigation stated that Delta State Commissioner of Police

CP Wale Abass  has called  on members of the public not to relent when they face any security challenges urging all to trust and report cases of kidnapping and other related issues to the Command and trust that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.

