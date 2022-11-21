Police Arrest Four Over Alleged Murder Of Two Over N20,000 In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested four men in connection with the killing of a landlord, Uguru Dominic and his male friend at the Sapele, Delta State over N20,000 debt in sapele, Delta State.

The suspects were alleged to have equally stolen the Toyota Corolla car and handset of one of the deceased.

The arrested suspects in connection with the murder are Ogadinma Francis, Goodnews Abaje, Obunwa Kasim, and Bright Osifo.

In a statement, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe said following report received by the DPO Sapele Division from a distress caller (name withheld), that on 16/11/2022 at about 0900hours, he discovered that his landlord named Uguru Dominic ‘m’ aged 29yrs and his male friend name and address not known were found dead in the bathroom, suspecting that they must have been murdered by unknown persons.

He added that the suspects made away with the victim’s Toyota Corolla car with Reg no. ABJ 271 white in colour.

“The DPO detailed detectives to unravel the mystery behind the deaths. Consequently, the team swung into action, embarked on an intelligence led investigation which led to the arrest of one Ogadinma Francis A.K.A “Gentle”, aged 27yrs and the deceased Vehicle recovered from him. “Suspect confessed that he did a filling job for the deceased and after working for him, he refused to pay him the agreed amount. The suspect also stated that he conspired with his friends to commit the crime.

“Acting on his confession, the three accomplices namely, Goodnews Abaje ‘m’ age 30yrs, Obunwa Kasim ‘m’ age 25yrs and Bright Osifo ‘m’ age 23yrs were arrested. They stated that the initial plan was to rob the victims, they tied them up till about 4:30am and then forced him to transfer the sum of thirty-six thousand naira (#36,000) to one of the suspects account. They further stated that they decided to kill both of them because they felt the victims recognized them and will report them to the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department for further Investigation,” the statement disclosed.