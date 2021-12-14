Police Announce Recruitment Of Delta Indigenes As Constables Through Online Porter

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission invites applicants who are interested and qualified into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com said online application portal will be open for a period of six weeks from 29th November, 2021 to 10th January, 2022, adding that interested applicants are to log on to the Nigeria Police Online recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and complete the application registration form within the specified period.

On method of application, the Command stated that applicants must have their National Identification Number (NIN), a functional Email Address and valid Phone Number before they commence the application, stressing that they must have duly scanned copy of their original O’Level result(s) to be uploaded on the portal when they visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

“ Fill and SUBMIT the Online Form. (Review the information before final submission) “Applicants must print their completed online forms, guarantor forms and submit same at the recruitment physical/examination screening centres.

“ Applicants must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must satisfy the following general Requirements:

“Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with credit passes in English and Mathematics. Applicants must be aged between 17- 25 years. Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female.

eApplicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).Female Applicants must not be pregnant at the time of Recruitment. Applicants must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.

“Any applicant suffering from any one of the underlisted abnormalities or deformities shall not be accepted for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Impediment in speech, knock knees, bow legs, bent knees. i.e. knees which cannot be straightened when standing at attention, deformed hands which cannot perform the full functions of the hand, defective eyesight or squints eyes and amputation of any part of the body,” the statement instructed.

The statement furher said applicants that meet the above requirements and successfully complete their online registration would be invited for physical screening at all State Commands, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, from 10th January, 2022 to 24th January, 2022, adding that successful candidates at every stage of the recruitment screening process will be contacted through the email and phone number provided by the candidates during registration.

It however warned that the Nigeria Police Force shall not enter into any correspondences with candidates for this exercise aside from its portal or candidates’ emails, explaining that for any inquiry, complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, applicants should please call 08100004507 or send a mail to support@policerecruitment.gov.ng