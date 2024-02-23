Police Allegedly Invite Delta Activist Over Planned Protest Against Hardship, High Cost Of Living

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria police have invited a Delta State-based activist, Comrade Israel Joe over a planned protest against insecurity and hardship across the country.

A group in the state had set aside Friday, February 23, to protest against the biting hardship and rising inflation in the country.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 7,00 am at Dsc Roundabout in Warri, Delta State.

However, Delta State Police Command in a letter obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday summoned Israel to the State Headquarters, Okpanam Road, Asaba.

The Command in a letter signed by CSP Ya’u Musa Kangiwa asked the activist to come along with at least two of his executives on Thursday.

The letter reads in part, “I am directed by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command to invite you for a meeting. You are to come along with at least two (2) of your Exco. The Meeting is slated to hold as follows:

“On arrival, you are to contact ASP OMOKENI GREEN, the Station Officer, State Intelligence Department, to facilitate the said meeting. Your attendance in persons will be highly appreciated.”

“Accept, as always, the assurances of the Commissioner of Police’s esteemed regards, please,” the statement added.

The protest began in Ibadan’s Mokola area, and the protesters, mostly youths, barricaded the Mokola under-bridge and the Queen Elizabeth Road.

This led to traffic congestion in some parts of the city.

The protesters could be heard chanting: ‘Tinubu Ole (Tinubu is a thief),’ ‘E bi n pawa (We’re hungry),’ as they moved on the road.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as ‘Open Boarder, End Hardship’, ‘End food hike and inflation’, ‘The poor is starving’, ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises’, amongst others.

Armed police officers were seen at the protest location to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Earlier this month, SaharaReporters reported how similar protests were held in Minna and Suleja, the commercial nerve centres of Niger State.

The angry protesters called on President Tinubu’s government to end the hardship and unbearable inflation in the country.

They also lamented the hikes in the prices of gas and fuel in the country.

The protesters chanted protest songs, while security agents including policemen looked on.

However, Yakubu Garba, Deputy Governor of Niger State, said the government was aware of the pain and hardship facing families in the country.

Yakubu told the protesters that the government was working towards reducing the cost of living and the economic implications of the petrol subsidy removal.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also declared a two-day nationwide mass protest slated for February 27 and 28 over the biting hardship in the country.

Saharareporters

