Petrol Stations In Warri Shut Down As Fuel Scarcity Bite Harder

LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Majority of Petrol stations in Warri and environs of Delta State were reported to have shut down their gates and stopped selling of fuel to motorists hence petrol has become a scarce commodity as the current supply cannot meet the heavy demand of the people.

Report monitored in Delta Bulletin observed that few filling stations in Warri started running out of supply on Tuesday, 12th of July, 2022 and had their gates shut, adding that more filling stations joined as the weekend approached and as at today, most filling stations are shut down.

Most of the transporters who spoke with our correspondent stated that there was petrol but the filling stations were not selling because the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers, NUPENG, had commenced a solidarity.

It was gathered that the strike was in accordance with the directives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the prolonged ASUU, NASU and SSANU industrial action that have left activities in the Nigerian tertiary institutions paralysed.

Mr. Ovie McCauley, a manager of one of the filling stations in Warri stated that they had nowhere to buy petrol since the depots do have fuel.

He went further to explain that NNPC imported the products and supplied to the depots but as at today, the depots had not received any product, hence the scarcity.

He also corrected the impression that NUPENG is on strike stating that they intend to but have not giving the directives for members to take a strike action.

Delta Bulletin