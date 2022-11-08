Peter Obi’s Aide Accuses Okowa Of  Guilty Of Squandering Public Funds

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been accused of squandering public funds.

Tai Emeka Obasi, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, made the accusation over comments by Okowa trying to rubbish Obi’s ability to save money during his tenure as Anambra governor.

In a statement on Monday, Obi’s aide slammed Okowa over the comment he made at a debate organised by Arise TV on Sunday night.

According to him, the Delta State governor is struggling to emerge vice-president of Nigeria with the use of state funds.

Obasi said: “With the special favour of responding last to questions, which the anchor of last night’s Town Hall Debate, Dr. Reuben Abati bestowed on PDP’s Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor effectively utilised that in a seemingly pre-arranged tactic to unsettle and de-market HE Peter Obi.

“Shortly after the Labour Party presidential candidate had responded to a question dwelling on trust, Okowa responded in unwarranted anger. The PDP vice presidential candidate was conveying that nobody should dare save money when there are lots to do with it.

“The way Okowa retorted to that is clear evidence that he will rather leave a mountain of debts like most other governors instead of emulating the former governor of Anambra State in saving some state funds for the future.