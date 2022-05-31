Peter Obi, Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Asaba For Labour Party Primaries

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Third Force Movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NCFront has called on more leaders of conscience in the country to quickly join the moving train of the Ballot Revolution of the working People crystallizing in the Labour Party, following its adoption by the 3rd Force Movement as the alternative ‘Big Tent’ for the 2023 elections

This call was made by Head of Public Affairs of the NCFront, Mallam Dr Tanko Yunusa in Asaba, Delta State, while addressing teeming supporters and delegates of the Labour Party, who have come to attend the Presidential Primaries of the Party, holding on Monday at the Orchid Hotels, GRA, Asaba, Delta

Tanko Yunusa, in company of other Party Chieftains and bigwigs also used the occasion to carpet the ‘cash and carry’ Party Primaries of the APC and PDP, describing it as corruptive and criminal, calling on the EFCC to immediately go after the candidates and delegates of the APC and PDP for destroying Nigeria’s electoral system and moral fabric.

The Front, while also applauding the bubbling political synergy between two leading Presidential Aspirants of the Party, Peter Obi and Pat Utomi in the Labour Party, also condemned the activities of some disgruntled elements and sponsored agents by APC and PDP in the Press, trying to create a false picture of incohesion in the Party.

The Movement, in the light of the crystallizing rainbow coalition in Labour Party, also invited all well meaning Nigerians, including Women, Youths, Physically Challenged, the Poor and the well to do, among others to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of the country, currently trading in Delegates all over the country.