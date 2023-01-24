Peter Obi Support Groups Flag-Off Delta Central Rural Campaign And  Sensitization Rally

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Coalition Of Delta Central Peter Obi Support Groups (CDCPOSG) led by Comrade Gometi O Crested yesterday Flag-Off Rural Campaign and Sensitization Rally at the Labour Party Campaign Office, Otu-jeremi Town, Ughelli South LGA, Delta State.

While addressing the media in the event witnessed by crowd of Obidient Nigerains during the Campaign Flag-Off ceremony. The Chairman of CDCPOSG, Comrade G O Crested said the essence of the campaign is to close existing gaps in the Obidient campaign strategy in line with the set aims and objectives which include setting up Rural Campaign Teams to immediately embark on campaigns and sensitization programmes across Delta Central Rural communities, establishment of a working relationship between Labour Party structure, support groups and all Obidients in the Delta Central senatorial districts.

“ Further more, to liaise with National/State Labour Party Executives, Stakeholders, NOGs, and individuals in the general public who believe in the new Nigeria Project with Peter Obi to initiate results oriented mechanisms for quality and safe delivery system.

“To function as a support system to INEC, security agencies, Labour Party and all other relevant authorities directly/indirectly involved in the forthcoming general elections with the focus of ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the forthcoming general elections,” he stated.

Earlier, the Delta State Labour Party Chairman, Chief Tony Ezeagwu who was represented by the Deputy Chairman representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Comrade Emmanuel Okorodudu while officially declaring the event opened expressed his satisfaction on the steps and impact CDCPOSG had made since their emergence as a strong and united body that’s determined to create awareness for labour Party to achieve the new Nigeria Project. He promised to give the necessary support for the group to ensure smooth operations.

The Vice Chairman of CDCPOSG Dr (Mrs.) Felicia Akpotor in her statement urged all Deltans to vote massively for Peter Obi which is Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming elections. She urged electorates to take note of Labour Party logo with ‘Father, Mother, Pickin” while casting their votes.

Meanwhile, the secretary to CDCPOSG, Mr David Solomon seek collaboration and support of all Obidient in Nigeria, especially Delta Central senatorial district to enhance effective Campaign/ Sensitization throughout the sessions. Stating that the rally would cover all the rural communities in Delta Central senatorial district.