Peter Obi Storms  Western Delta University Oghara 15th Founder’s Days Anniversary

LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi on Saturday stormed Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State on the 15th Founder’s Day Lecture.

His visit got his admirers talking as they shares new photos on social media. In the photos, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi was seen with members of the Western Delta university of which attracted lots of reactions from fans. The photos has gotten over two hundred likes and comments in just a few hours of publication.

They never failed to accompany the photos with a write-up as they revealed the purpose of the photos. In their words, “#PeterObi earlier today at the Western Delta University for its 15th Founder’s Day Lecture in Oghara, Delta State.”

The reactions from people who saw this was filled with so much positivity as many complimented Peter Obi for being a good man, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.