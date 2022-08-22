Peter Obi, Ifeanyi Okowa Exchange Pleasantry At ThisDay Publisher Mother’s Burial Ceremony

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi attended a funeral ceremony in Delta State, where he met with Atiku’s Running Mate and also the Incumbent Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Running mate of Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa took to his official Instagram Account to shared the video as he sent a Condolence message to the family of Margaret Onyemakonor.

Ifeanyi Okowa Wrote a condolence message and Said; “Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena, the mother of my dear brother and friend, Prince Ndukka Obaigbena, was a mother to all.”

In addition, Ifeanyi Okowa said; “Throughout her impactful lifetime, with the way she raised her family, and contributed to the development of her community and the people she interacted with across the nation, Dame Obaigbena, was a woman whose faith and works struck the perfect balance”.

Nevertheles, A lot of people were surprised to see Peter Obi and Ifeanyi Okowa Hugging themselves in the video

