Peter Obi Assesses Flooding In Asaba, Expresses Sadness For Huge Economic Losses

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In continuation of his solidarity visits and humanitarian outreaches to states in Nigeria affected by flooding, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has visited Asaba, Delta State capital, to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods and to commiserate with the victims.

Obi had, the previous day, visited flooded areas in Bayelsa State; the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ogbaru, Anambra State; the Industrial Harbour in Onitsha and the IDP camps in Anambra East, to reach out to those affected by flooding and to encourage them.

While speaking at Asaba during his tour of the flooded areas around the Bridge Head, Obi said that he feels sad for the huge economic losses brought upon the people by the floods, but above all, by the lives lost to the disaster. He revealed that from his interaction with business owners within the area, billions of naira worth of investments have been washed away by the floods.

“I can imagine the pains and difficulties the flood victims are going through. I feel bad about the lives and property lost to the floods. Take a look at Tourist Garden Hotel, Asaba, which is worth over N2 billion and see how it is submerged under water. I have spoken to the owner of the hotel to encourage him. Even the manufacturing arm of his Company, at the industrial harbour, is badly affected. These are very challenging times for Nigerians,” Obi empathised.

He appreciated the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his efforts in giving succour, hope and encouragement to the flood victims, while encouraging the people to remain hopeful and optimistic.

“We pray that a disaster like this never befalls us again. We continue to appeal to relevant governmental and non-governmental organisations to continue to reach out to the people displaced by floods and continue to help them through these difficult times,” he said.